Left Menu

Rickshaw driver, passenger return bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh, get felicitated by cops

A rickshaw driver and a physically-disabled passenger who returned a bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh found in the vehicle were felicitated by Nagpur police.Rickshaw driver Sushil Pundalik Lahutare 50 and passenger Dinesh Anand Thaware 45 had returned a bag left behind in the vehicle by one Mehboob Hasan on Saturday, an official said.Thawre boarded the rickshaw and told Lahutare about the bag.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:08 IST
Rickshaw driver, passenger return bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh, get felicitated by cops
  • Country:
  • India

A rickshaw driver and a physically-disabled passenger who returned a bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh found in the vehicle were felicitated by Nagpur police.

Rickshaw driver Sushil Pundalik Lahutare (50) and passenger Dinesh Anand Thaware (45) had returned a bag left behind in the vehicle by one Mehboob Hasan on Saturday, an official said.

''Thawre boarded the rickshaw and told Lahutare about the bag. The two came to Pachpaoli police station and deposited the bag. We managed to return it to Hasan with the help of some documents found inside the bag,'' he said.

The two were felicitated by DCP Gajanan Rajmane, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022