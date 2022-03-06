Left Menu

K'taka requests Centre to approve DPR for Mekedatu project says Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government has requested the Centre to approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project as early as possible.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:08 IST
K'taka requests Centre to approve DPR for Mekedatu project says Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government has requested the Centre to approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project as early as possible.

Speaking to media persons at the Hubballi airport the chief minister said the Union Water Resources Minister has been apprised of the significance of the Mekedatu project. The all-party meeting would be convened to discuss the issue during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature.

"Later we will leave for Delhi to discuss Mekedatu and major irrigation projects including Krishna," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022