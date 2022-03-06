Left Menu

Russia warns Ukraine's neighbouring countries

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:14 IST
The Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighbouring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbours he didn't identify.

Konashenkov warned that if those warplanes attack the Russian forces from the territory of those nations, it “could be considered as those countries' engagement in the military conflict.”

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

