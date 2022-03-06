Men must become good listeners, be aware of menstrual issues, says actor Parvathy Thiruvothu
Men must become good listeners and be aware of the physical and mental issues faced by women during menstruation, noted film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu said on Sunday while inaugurating a campaign to distribute free menstrual cups to women in Ernakulam parliamentary constituency.
Thiruvothu, while announcing the official launch of the campaign initiated by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, said she was proud to be the brand ambassador of the campaign which aims at a comprehensive development in the field of menstrual hygiene.
''Men must become good listeners and be aware about the physical and mental issues faced by women during menstruation and at the workplace. To some extent the usage of menstrual cups can be a solution to most issues faced by women during menstruation,'' Thiruvothu said at an event which was held at the IMA house here.
The campaign is being organised jointly by the Kochi IMA, Green Kochi Mission and various other governmental and non-governmental agencies. Eden, speaking at the occasion, said the cups will be distributed through 100 select centres in the district.
''Through this campaign, we will distribute menstrual cups to one lakh women for free and it will be a world record,'' Eden said.
Former ambassador of India Venu Rajamony, who is also the current OSD of Kerala in Delhi, Kochi IMA president Dr Mariya Varghese, Secretary Dr Anita Thilakan and others participated.
