PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:32 IST
UP: Alleged PFI activist admitted to AIIMS
Alleged PFI activist Atiq-ur-Rahman was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he complained of chest pain, officials said on Sunday.

Rahman was arrested along with journalist Siddique Kappan and two others when they were on their way to Hathras village after the gang rape-murder of a girl.

They were arrested on the apprehension of causing a breach of peace but were later booked for sedition and violation of the UAPA, an anti-terror law. Mathura Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar said Rahman was shifted to AIIMS after he complained of stomachache and pain in the chest.

His bypass surgery was performed in AIIMS on November 27, the officials said.

