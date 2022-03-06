Left Menu

PM Modi to address webinar on 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the inaugural session of a webinar by the Ministry of Finance titled 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' on March 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the inaugural session of a webinar by the Ministry of Finance titled 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' on March 8. In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Government of India is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors. The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.

As part of this series, Post Budget Webinar with the title 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' is being organised by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. In participation at the highest level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the inaugural session, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The webinar involves participation from 16 Ministries, NITI Aayog, Capacity Building Commission and State Governments. It will also include participation from regulators like RBI, SEBI, IFSCA, IRDAI, NABARD, GIFT City, Industry associations and subject Matter Experts/ Investor community. The webinar will have five breakaway sessions on themes namely Financing of Infrastructure; Financing Sectors with High employment potential; Creating Enablers of Infrastructure; Navigating the digital opportunity for Banking and Finance; Climate and Sustainable Finance and Financing for Sunrise Sectors.

Through the webinar, the Ministry of Finance seeks to get valuable inputs on ways to accelerate the pace and achieve the agenda of the themes. By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an action plan for the effective implementation of growth reforms will be catalyzed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

