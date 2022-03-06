A second attempt to establish a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol failed. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine passed 1.5 million as Russia's attack continued for an 11th day, and the United States said it was concerned civilians were being targetted. *Fleeing conflict, caught in shelling Ukrainians fleeing the town of Irpin just outside Kyiv were caught in shelling by Russian forces and forced to dive for cover, Reuters witnesses said.

*U.S. concerned about civilians The United States has seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. *'No war' protests in Russia Police detained more than 4,300 people at Russia-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group.

*The city mayor trying to get people out The mayor of Mariupol used to dream of revitalising the city. Now he says his main priority is to help many of the 400,000 people stuck in the southeastern Ukrainian city to escape. [nL2N2V90D2 *Diplomatic efforts Israeli Prime Minister Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Putin to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said.

*Oil import ban could be the West's next Russia weapon The United States and European partners are exploring banning Russian oil imports, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said, but stressed the importance of maintaining steady oil supplies globally. *Russia's credit rating slips Moody's cut Russia's credit rating to Ca, the second-lowest rung of its ratings ladder, citing central bank capital controls that are likely to restrict payments on the country's foreign debt and lead to default. *QUOTES "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting the term "military operation" that Russia has used to describe its actions. "My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city. "I simply lack words. And I feel so sorry for these children. They're so young." *COMING UP Ukraine said a third round of ceasefire talks with Russia would go ahead on Monday; Moscow was less definitive.

(Compiled by William Mallard and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)