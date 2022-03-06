Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passes away

Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passed away on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

''Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,'' he said.

