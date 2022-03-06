Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passes away
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:43 IST
Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passed away on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
''Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
''He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,'' he said.
