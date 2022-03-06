Denmark to vote on joining EU's defence policy this year - Danish media

Denmark will hold a vote this year on whether to begin participating in a common European Union defence policy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, almost 30 years after Danes chose to opt out, Danish news outlets reported on Sunday.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls a special military operation in Ukraine, Danish lawmakers have called for Denmark to hike its defence budget and to quit the opt-out from the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). Participating in the CSDP would enable Denmark to take part in joint EU military operations and to cooperate on development and acquisition of military capabilities within the EU framework.

It would also allow Denmark, a NATO member, to participate in decisions and planning in this area. Denmark won exemptions from some EU policy areas, including the euro currency and defence and security policy, in a 1992 referendum on the Maastricht Treaty that laid the groundwork for the modern European Union.

Ekstra Bladet reported https://ekstrabladet.dk/nyheder/politik/danskpolitik/eb-erfarer-danskerne-skal-til-folkeafstemning-om-forsvarsforbeholdet/9161025?ilc=c the referendum will be held before summer, without naming sources. The Prime Minister's office declined to comment, but a press meeting about Danish security policy is scheduled for 1800 GMT.

