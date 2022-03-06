Left Menu

Putin and Israel's Bennett speak by phone amid mediation push

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 23:02 IST
Putin and Israel's Bennett speak by phone amid mediation push
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday and discussed Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said the discussion factored in Bennett's "most recent contacts with leaders of a number of countries".

Bennett said on Sunday that Israel would continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

