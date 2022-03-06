Putin and Israel's Bennett speak by phone amid mediation push
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 23:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday and discussed Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said the discussion factored in Bennett's "most recent contacts with leaders of a number of countries".
Bennett said on Sunday that Israel would continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
