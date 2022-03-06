Israel's foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid's office said on Sunday.
Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing its good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow.
