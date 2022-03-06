Left Menu

Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passes away

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 23:04 IST
Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah in Palestine, passed away on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

''Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,'' he said.

It was not immediately known how he died.

Arya, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, had served in the Indian embassies in Kabul and Moscow.

He also served at the Permanent Delegation of India to the UNESCO in Paris.

Arya also had a stint at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

He studied economics at the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University before joining the Indian Foreign Service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

