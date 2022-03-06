Ukraine open to discussing 'non-NATO models', negotiator tells Fox News

Ukraine is not willing to compromise on its territorial integrity in talks with Russia but is open to discussing "non- NATO models" for its future, in a wider forum, one of its negotiators told Fox News. Ukraine has pursued membership of the European Union and NATO, both opposed by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Ukraine's potential membership of NATO as evidence of what he portrays as NATO aggression toward Russia.

"The response that we are getting from the NATO countries is that they are not ready to even discuss having us in NATO, not for the next period of five or 10 years," negotiator David Arakhamia said in remarks published on the Fox News website late on Saturday. "We are ready to discuss some non-NATO models. For example, there could be direct guarantees by different countries like the U.S., China, UK, maybe Germany and France. We are open to discussing such things in a broader circle, not only in bilateral discussions with Russia but also with other partners."

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have had two rounds of talks since Russia launched an invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24. On Thursday, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, although there have been delays in implementing them.

The next round of talks is due on Monday, according to the Ukrainian side. (Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Frances Kerry)

