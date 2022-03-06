Indian police arrest NSE stock exchange's former head Ramkrishna -source
- Country:
- India
India's federal police on Sunday arrested the former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India in a case related to alleged governance lapses at India's top bourse, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in New Delhi, the source at the Central Bureau of Investigation said, without sharing further details.
The market regulator penalised Ramkrishna, among others, following an investigation that showed she had sought advice for years from an outsider she described as a Himalayan yogi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramkrishna
- Central Bureau
- New Delhi
- Himalayan
- India
- Chitra Ramkrishna
ALSO READ
New Delhi: Daughter arrested for murdering mother after latter threatened to disown her from property
New Delhi: One arrested in gangrape, murder of girl
New Delhi: Daughter arrested for murdering mother after latter stopped helping her financially
Get prior alert about destination stn on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app
New Delhi Municipal Council to redevelop roads into smart roads