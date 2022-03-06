American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
American Express Co said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, following a similar move the previous day by fellow U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
