American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 23:43 IST
American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
  • Country:
  • United States

American Express Co said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, following a similar move the previous day by fellow U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

