25-yr-old arrested for allegedly killing his love interest

A 25-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing a woman in outer Delhis Bawana area after she refused to marry him, police said on Sunday.They identified the accused as Ramveer, an autorickshaw driver.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing a woman in outer Delhi’s Bawana area after she refused to marry him, police said on Sunday.

They identified the accused as Ramveer, an autorickshaw driver. The police said they received a call around 11.30 pm on Friday apprising them of the incident.

“The caller told us that an unidentified man had stabbed the woman at K block area in Bawana. When police reached the spot, the victim was found lying unconscious with multiple knife injuries. She died at the hospital,” a senior police officer said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and Ramveer was arrested from outer Delhi a few hours after the incident, he said.

According to the police, Ramveer revealed to them during interrogation that he and the woman knew each other and he wanted to marry her. On Friday night, they met at the vacant ground in Bawana during which an argument broke out. In a fit of anger, Ramveer allegedly stabbed her with a knife and fled the spot.

