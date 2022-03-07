French President Macron also spoke to Ukraine President on Sunday

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Macron told Zelenskiy of his earlier exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said a statement from Macron's office. Macron had earlier told Putin of his concerns about a possible imminent attack on the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the importance of finding a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine crisis, and of protecting Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Sunday that he would work with international allies to obtain more defensive military equipment to help with the conflict in Ukraine.

