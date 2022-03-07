S.Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank -foreign ministry
South Korea has decided to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, its foreign ministry said on Monday, in another move joining Western countries' efforts to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion into Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
