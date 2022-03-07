Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran is evaluating new components in nuclear talks -tweet
Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Monday negotiators are evaluating new components that have affected talks in Vienna on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers.
Shamkhani said in a tweet Iran is adapting initiatives to accelerate a deal.
