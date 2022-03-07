Left Menu

Death toll in J-K grenade attack climbs to two

A 19-year-old girl, who was injured in Sundays grenade blast in Hari Singh High Street locality of Jammu and Kashmirs summer capital, succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said.

A 19-year-old girl, who was injured in Sunday's grenade blast in Hari Singh High Street locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said. Rafiya, a resident of Hazratbal area of the city, succumbed to the injuries at the SMHS hospital on Monday morning.

''She had suffered injuries on her head and succumbed at around 8 am,'' the officials said. A 79-year-old man from Nowhatta area of the city here died on Sunday while 33 others, including a cop, were injured in the blast that took place in the busy market.

