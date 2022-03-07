PM Modi to speak to Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said. The telephonic talks will follow Modis scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.PTI KR DV DV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said. The telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all-out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attacks from Russia. Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.
