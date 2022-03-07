Brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh seized in Odisha

A 55-year-old man has been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh seized from his possession in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, excise and police officials raided a location on Kamarda Road on Sunday and made the arrest, an officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

