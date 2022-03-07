PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky, seeks support in evacuation of Indians from Sumy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, and sought continued support from his government for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy. The Prime Minister also appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, Government of India sources informed.

In a phone call that lasted for about 35 minutes, PM Modi thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine and sought continued support from his government in ongoing efforts for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy. As per the sources, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

"PM Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine," sources added. Notably, PM Modi will also be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24 when Russia launched a special military operation on Ukraine, the Prime Minister has spoken to both the leaders twice. On February 26, PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky in which the latter briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation. After India abstained during a vote in the United Nations Security council, Zelensky spoke to PM Modi and sought India's political support at the UNSC.

The Indian prime minister had spoken to the Russian President on February 24 night and then on March 2. In his last call, PM Modi reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv and both the leaders had also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, according to the Prime Minister's office. Meanwhile, tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students under 'Operation Ganga'.

On Sunday the Indian government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)