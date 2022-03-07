Left Menu

UK's Europe minister defends support for Ukrainian refugees

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:00 IST
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's Europe minister James Cleverly defended the country's record on welcoming Ukrainian refugees on Monday, saying a new scheme had only just launched following criticism that it was far too restrictive.

"We have processes in place whereby people with family here in the UK and indeed those without family in the UK can come to the UK," he said. "I would remind you that the process has only just started and the vast majority of people are physically still in the countries neighboring Ukraine."

