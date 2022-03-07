Left Menu

Cricket-Autopsy showed Australian Warne's death due to natural causes -Thai police

Australian cricket great Shane Warne's death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday, citing the results of an autopsy. Warne's family had been informed of the result and had accepted the finding.

Updated: 07-03-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:07 IST
Shane Warne Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricket great Shane Warne's death on an island in Thailand last week was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday, citing the results of an autopsy.

Warne's family had been informed of the result and had accepted the finding. Warne's body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to his family, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement. "Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana said.

"Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law." Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday.

His death prompted an avalanche of tribute from and beyond the cricketing world with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing him as "one of our nation's greatest characters."

