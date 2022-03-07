Left Menu

French Finance Minister: still room for further sanctions against Russia

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:11 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

France and Europe still have margin for maneuver to implement further sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"Yes there are margins for manoeuvre. All options are on the table," Le Maire told BFM television and RMC Radio.

The 27-nation European Union bloc has imposed three packages of sanctions on Moscow over its aggression on Ukraine, including freezing Russian central bank assets and disconnecting seven Russian banks from the SWIFT financial-messaging system.

