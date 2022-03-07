French finance minister says he cannot rule out any scenario when ask about possible world war over Ukraine
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:39 IST
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said: "no-one can rule out any scenario" when asked on BFM TV if he could exclude a World War Three as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bruno Le Maire
- Ukraine
- French
- Russia
Advertisement