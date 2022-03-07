Left Menu

Man kills wife, brothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:04 IST
Man kills wife, brothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man shot dead his wife and her two brothers allegedly after a fight with them over a domestic issue at his house in Northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, police said on Monday.

Hitendra fired several rounds in a fit of rage after an argument broke out between him, his wife and in-laws on Sunday night, they said.

Information about the incident near Yadav Market at Shakurpur was received at the Subhash Place police station around 11.25 pm on Sunday, police said.

Hitendra's wife Seema (39) and her brothers Surendra (36) and Vijay (33) were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, they said, adding that Vijay's wife Babita (33) suffered bullet injuries and is being treated.

''During inquiry, it was learnt that there was a quarrel between Hitendra and his in-laws. He shot at his two brothers-in-law, wife and sister-in-law, who had come to his house,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Police said Seema's family members had come to speak with Hitendra about a domestic issue, police said.

Rangnani said that a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The weapon, a licensed pistol, used in the offence has also been recovered, police said. Hitendra's earnings were from rent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022