Cricket-Warne's death was due to suspected heart attack - Thai police
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australian cricketer Shane Warne's death in Thailand last week was due to a suspected heart attack, with no suspicious circumstances, a senior police official said on Monday.
Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn, assistant commissioner-general, told a news conference Warne's death was due to natural causes and had been investigated for several days, with no signs of foul play.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warne
- Australian
- Shane Warne's
- Thailand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cummins, Warner, Hazlewood and Maxwell to miss white-ball leg against Pakistan
Cricket-Australia's Cummins, Warner to miss Pakistan limited-overs matches
Cricket Australia grants NoC to likes of Warner, Cummins to participate in IPL 2022 from April 6
Warner, pace trio to skip Australia's ODI series in Pakistan
Cricket-Australia's Cummins, Warner to miss Pakistan white-ball leg ahead of IPL