Cricket-Warne's death was due to suspected heart attack - Thai police

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's death in Thailand last week was due to a suspected heart attack, with no suspicious circumstances, a senior police official said on Monday.

Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn, assistant commissioner-general, told a news conference Warne's death was due to natural causes and had been investigated for several days, with no signs of foul play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)