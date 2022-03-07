Russia says six humanitarian corridors to be opened in Ukraine
07-03-2022
Russia said on Monday that six humanitarian corridors would be opened around Ukrainian cities to allow civilians to escape. "Detailed information about the humanitarian corridors was given to the Ukrainian side in advance," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
He said Russia had shot down three Ukrainian Su-27 fighters, one Su-25, two helicopters and some drones. It was not possible to independently verify the claims.
