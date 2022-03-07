Left Menu

Gangster wanted in 37 cases nabbed by Mumbai police from Karnataka

Mumbai police have arrested gangster Iliyas Bachkana, wanted in at least 37 cases including murder and drug trafficking, from Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka, an official said on Monday.

Updated: 07-03-2022 14:17 IST
Mumbai police have arrested gangster Iliyas Bachkana, wanted in at least 37 cases including murder and drug trafficking, from Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka, an official said on Monday. The inter-state criminal was nabbed by the Mumbai police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Saturday evening with the help of the Karnataka police, he said. He was wanted by police here in at least 37 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and under provisions of the Arms Act as well as the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the official said.

Following the arrest, the gangster was brought to Mumbai and handed over to the Byculla police here in connection with an attempt to murder case registered on April 30 last year, he said. A person, Raju Luladia (47), was attacked allegedly by three persons with steel rods and pipes and Bachkana had threatened to kill him, the official said. The police had arrested Wajid Shaikh, Karim Khan, Karim Khan, Mohd Saif Shaikh and Hifazur Ansari, while Bachkana was also wanted in the case.

The police had received specific information about Bachkana hiding somewhere in Hosur near Bengaluru, following which a CIU team went there and nabbed him from a hotel, the official said.

