Pro-Russian separatists carry out offensive in Mariupol - Russia
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:18 IST
Pro-Russian separatists have carried out an offensive in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and fighting took place mostly in the western part of the city, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said Russian troops would suspend fire to open a humanitarian corridor out of the encircled city of 400,000 on Monday.
