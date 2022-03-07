Left Menu

10 students injured in gas cylinder explosion in UP's Bulandshahr

Ten students were injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside the hostel of the Government Polytechnic College here on Monday, police said. The students are out of danger.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:31 IST
Ten students were injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside the hostel of the Government Polytechnic College here on Monday, police said. The accident took place when a small 5-kg cylinder exploded while cooking food inside the kitchen of the hostel, they said.

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh said the injured have been sent to Overnment Medical College in Aligarh for treatment. The students are out of danger. The deputy collector is present at the hospital along with the Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh, he added.

''The staff of Debai Tehsil are on the spot, there is nothing to worry.'' Singh said, adding he along with the Senior Superintendent of Police were going Aligarh to meet the students.

