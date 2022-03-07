Russian delegation departs for fresh talks with Ukraine - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian delegation has departed for Belarus where it will meet Ukrainian negotiators for the third round of talks about ending hostilities, the Sputnik Belarus news outlet reported.
Last week, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, but none of them has worked so far, with the sides accusing each other of violating local ceasefire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Interior Minister Comes Under Fire in Donbas - Advisor
Ukrainian forces attack separatist dominated positions in Donbas region
Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post -Ifax
A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use
France condemns Russia's recognition of rebel-held Ukrainian territories -Elysee