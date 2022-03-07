Russia fails to appear at World Court in case brought by Ukraine

The Russian Federation did not send a delegation to a World Court hearing on Monday in a case brought by Ukraine seeking an urgent order for Moscow to halt military action in Ukraine.

At the start of hearings at the U.N. court in the Hague, seats for the Russian Federation remained empty and the presiding judge Joan Donoghue said the court "regrets" Russia's decision not to attend.

