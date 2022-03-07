Left Menu

Russia fails to appear at World Court in case brought by Ukraine

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:47 IST
Russia fails to appear at World Court in case brought by Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Russian Federation did not send a delegation to a World Court hearing on Monday in a case brought by Ukraine seeking an urgent order for Moscow to halt military action in Ukraine.

At the start of hearings at the U.N. court in the Hague, seats for the Russian Federation remained empty and the presiding judge Joan Donoghue said the court "regrets" Russia's decision not to attend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022