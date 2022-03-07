Left Menu

3 drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Udhampur with heroin

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in two separate incidents in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

During routine patrolling at Sambal road, police personnel nabbed a man, Asif Hussain, who tried to flee after seeing them, they said.

Heroin was recovered from him during frisking. He was arrested and a case registered against him, they said.

In the second incident, a police party intercepted two suspicious persons, Sunil Malik and Smile Gill, at Salain Talab road, the police said.

During frisking, heroin was recovered from both of them. The two were arrested and a case registered against them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

