China and India should not "drain each others' energies", says Chinese foreign minister
China and India should help each other accomplish goals, instead of "draining each others' energies", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. He said that "some forces" have tried to create conflict and division between China and India.
- Country:
- China
China and India should help each other accomplish goals, instead of "draining each others' energies", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Ties between the two Asian giants deteriorated after a fatal border clash in the Galwan valley in June 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.
At an annual press briefing in Beijing, Wang acknowledged that ties with India had "met with some setbacks" in recent years. He said that "some forces" have tried to create conflict and division between China and India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
Mainland China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases vs 137 a day earlier
Hong Kong in "all-out combat" to contain COVID outbreak with China support
Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit
Australia condemns China for 'unprofessional and unsafe military conduct'