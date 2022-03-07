Left Menu

China and India should not "drain each others' energies", says Chinese foreign minister

China and India should help each other accomplish goals, instead of "draining each others' energies", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. He said that "some forces" have tried to create conflict and division between China and India.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:55 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
China and India should help each other accomplish goals, instead of "draining each others' energies", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Ties between the two Asian giants deteriorated after a fatal border clash in the Galwan valley in June 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

At an annual press briefing in Beijing, Wang acknowledged that ties with India had "met with some setbacks" in recent years. He said that "some forces" have tried to create conflict and division between China and India.

