Delhi cop held for beating dog to death in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi Police constable has been arrested in Noida for allegedly beating a stray dog to death with a baseball bat, officials said on Monday.

The accused lives in Chhalera village in Sector 44, under the Sector 39 police station limits, and the incident took place on Sunday night, they said.

According to the officials, the constable and his family, including his young son, felt threatened by the dog as the animal would bark at them every time they passed through the neighbourhood.

''A row had broken out between the Delhi Police constable and the local people after the incident. The police were alerted about it, and the constable was taken into custody. An FIR was lodged under IPC section 429 and he was arrested,'' a senior Noida Police official said.

The constable, Vinod Kumar, aged around 35, is from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, according to the officials.

Purported videos of the row between Kumar and some local people also surfaced on social media in which the constable was heard claiming that the canine had scared his son earlier in the night after which he killed it.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

