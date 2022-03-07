Russian police detained 5,000 people at Sunday's anti-war protests - monitor
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Police detained 5,020 people at anti-war protests in Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info monitoring group said on Monday.
Russia's last protests with a similar number of arrests were in January 2021, when thousands demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was arrested on returning from Germany where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Germany
- Alexei Navalny
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provocative
Putin and Macron discuss need to step up Ukraine diplomacy-Kremlin
Putin and Macron discuss need to step up Ukraine diplomacy -Kremlin
Imran Khan to visit Russia on February 23-24: Kremlin official
Kremlin says Western naming of Ukraine invasion dates is provocative -IFX