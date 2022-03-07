Iran's top security official says outlook for Vienna talks 'unclear'
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
The outlook for nuclear talks underway in Vienna "remains unclear", Iran's top security official said on Monday, accusing the United States of delaying them.
The priority for Iran at the talks is to resolve 'red-line issues'," Ali Shamkhani said on Twitter, adding that "new initiatives" are required by all parties at the negotiations in order to quickly reach a strong agreement.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about new songs for live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'
Iranian parliament issues conditions for return to nuclear deal -IRNA
Iran lawmakers want guarantees US won't leave revamped deal
Iranian parliament sets six conditions for return to nuclear deal
Pak local producers irked over smuggled Iranian dairy goods