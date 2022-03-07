Fire destroys godown in Bhiwandi; no report of injuries to anyone

A fire gutted a godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district in the early hours of Monday, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The fire broke out at 1:45am in the godown storing steel wool waste and clothes and it was put out by 5am, a Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation fire brigade official said.

A probe is underway to find out the exact cause of the fire, he added.

