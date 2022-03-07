Ukraine's president asks for military aircraft and boycott of Russian oil
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the international community on Monday to provide Ukraine with military aircraft and to boycott Russian oil, oil products and other exports.
"If the invasion (of Ukraine) continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed ... for the sake of peace," he said in a video address.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
Ukrainian Interior Minister Comes Under Fire in Donbas - Advisor
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister