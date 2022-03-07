Left Menu

Ukraine's president asks for military aircraft and boycott of Russian oil

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the international community on Monday to provide Ukraine with military aircraft and to boycott Russian oil, oil products and other exports.

"If the invasion (of Ukraine) continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed ... for the sake of peace," he said in a video address.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

