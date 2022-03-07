Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for Ukraine talks - RIA
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:38 IST
A Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Brest for talks with Ukrainian negotiators on ending hostilities, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Flightradar plane tracker.
The sides have not disclosed the exact location and time of the planned meeting.
