Vietnam seafood exporters suspend Russian catfish shipments over payment, logistics issues

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:39 IST
Vietnam's seafood exporters association said on Monday that shipments of catfish to Russia have been halted with no new orders being agreed, over payment and logistics problems related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Vietnam's government has not imposed any sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

