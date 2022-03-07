Left Menu

Indian govt woke up to evacuate students from Ukraine after their angry reaction: Shiv Sena

Students narrated their horrifying experiences, the editorial said.Shiv Sena MP and Saamanas executive editor Sanjay Raut had in the past claimed that Operation Ganga was named keeping in mind the on-going Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:41 IST
Indian govt woke up to evacuate students from Ukraine after their angry reaction: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena's party logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed the Indian government woke up to evacuate students from Ukraine only after angry reactions from those stranded in the war-hit country.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said when the US and European nations evacuated their students even before the war began, the Ministry of External Affairs was issuing an advisory to people to leave Ukraine.

"Where was the government's contribution there?" it asked. "When students were stuck in Ukraine, expressing their pain, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) was beating the 'damru' (small drum). Stop the sham of Operation Ganga and rescue Indian students stranded in Sumy (Ukraine), this is what students returning from Ukraine are saying," it added.

The students got stuck in Ukraine because the Indian government was nonchalant, the Marathi daily claimed.

After the war started, the students left Kyiv and Kharkiv (cities in Ukraine) with their luggage and it was hard for them to even get food and water. "Their miseries reached poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, after which the Operation Ganga was announced," the Sena said.

''It can be said that the students were evacuated because the government only woke up after angry reactions from them. Students narrated their horrifying experiences,'' the editorial said.

Shiv Sena MP and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut had in the past claimed that Operation Ganga was named keeping in mind the on-going Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022