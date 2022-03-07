Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:42 IST
PM speaks to Putin; seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine's Sumy at earliest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed to him the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Sumy at the earliest, official sources said.

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

The prime minister also appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including in Sumy, they said.

Earlier, Russian authorities said it would begin a ceasefire on Monday and open ''humanitarian corridors'' in key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

In phone talks that lasted for 50 minutes, Modi also urged Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams, the sources said.

They said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, adding that Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian teams.

It was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders after the military conflict began in Ukraine 11 days back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

