Humanitarian corridors are still not open - Ukrainian deputy PM

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:48 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians out of Ukrainian cities are still not up and running, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.

Vereshchuk said there were nearly 300,000 civilians requiring evacuation from the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which is under assault from Russian forces. U.N. representatives had joined negotiations, she said.

