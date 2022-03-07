Humanitarian corridors are still not open - Ukrainian deputy PM

Humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians out of Ukrainian cities are still not up and running, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.

Vereshchuk said there were nearly 300,000 civilians requiring evacuation from the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which is under assault from Russian forces. U.N. representatives had joined negotiations, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)