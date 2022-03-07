Left Menu

UNSC condemns terrorist attack on Peshawar mosque

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the "cowardly" and "heinous" terrorist attack in a Shia mosque in Peshawar last week, and asserted the need to bring the perpetrators of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice.

A suicide bomber, who claimed to be affiliated with the ISIS-Khorasan, blew himself up inside a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the restive region, bordering Afghanistan.

The attack killed 63 people and injured over 200 others, security officials in Pakistan said.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Koocha Risaldar Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Friday, 4 March 2022," Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, said in a statement.

The members of the Security Council expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard," the UNSC statement said.

On Sunday, investigation authorities claimed to have unearthed the entire network and family members of bombers responsible for this attack.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement added.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram thanked UN chief Antonio Guterres and United Nations Alliance of Civilisations for the statement.

