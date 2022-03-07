Delhi: Ashram underpass to become operational from March 22, says Sisodia

After paying an inspection visit to the construction site of the Ashram underpass in Southeast Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced the opening of the underpass for the public from March 22. "I have inspected the Ashram underpass. Due to COVID-19 and the lockdown which was imposed time and again, the work of the underpass was delayed. Once the lockdown is imposed, the labourers go, the work gets stalled, then it takes time in speeding up the work. But now the work has sped up and in the next 15 days, we will open the traffic here," said Sisodia.

"Only some work might be left, but within 15 days, traffic will start. So, today is 7 March and till March 22, we will make sure that the public won't face any problem here and lakhs of people will get benefit from this," Sisodia added. Citing the COVID restrictions as the reason for the delay in the construction work, the Deputy Chief Minister said the work of the Ashram flyover has also been delayed and will be completed by August this year.

"Along with this, the construction work of the Ashram flyover has also been delayed. That work will be completed by August. There are various deadlines for the Pragati Maidan underpass. Till may, most of the work will be done there," he said. Asked about the chances of his party in the Punjab Assembly polls that took place on February 20, Sisodia exuded confidence in forming government in the state.

"AAP government will be formed in Punjab. Rest how many votes people have given to which party, that will be told on March 10," he said. Sisodia also mentioned the states where his party is contesting elections for the first time like Goa and Uttarakhand and said that they are "getting a good number of seats".

"In Goa and Uttarakhand as well, we are getting good numbers of seats. We have given an option in front of the public on education, a working government, a government which develops, a politics of honesty. Let's see how many people have given votes there. we have fought elections there for the first time," he said. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

