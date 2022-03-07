Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: DF constable injured in IED blast in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 16:06 IST
A District Force constable was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, a police official said.

The explosion took place on Elmidi-Awapalli road near Sanjaypara when constable Saraiyya Talandi (30) accidentally stepped on a pressure IED while removing Naxal banners, he said.

The injured jawan has been admitted in the district hospital in Bijapur and was out of danger, the official added.

